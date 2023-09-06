Day after, city resident booked for driving SUV into Bist Doab canal

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 5

A city-based advocate, Harpreet Singh, has been booked for driving his SUV into the Bist Doab Canal here at Basti Bawa Khel yesterday morning.

The police have registered a case against him under Sections 283 and 287 of the IPC. However, he is yet to be arrested.

SHO Rajesh Thakur of the Basti Bawa Khel police station said a video surfaced in which Harpreet could be seen deliberately driving his Thar into the canal.

He said the police had been conducting raids to nab him. “By the time we reached there after getting information, he had fled the spot,” he said.

Meanwhile, it was learnt that the man was allegedly frustrated over the delayed justice in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case. So, he deliberately drove his vehicle into the canal, demanding justice for late Punjabi singer.

After the incident, he even spoke to the media explaining his motive behind the act. He expressed his desire to have his voice heard by the media and the government, urging them to take swift action in the Moosewala case.

He said though over a year had passed since the singer’s tragic demise, his killers remained at large. He stated that he was representing the sentiments of Punjab’s youth who demand justice in the Moosewala case.

A JCB was rushed to the spot, which brought the vehicle out of the canal yesterday.