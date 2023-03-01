Day after, FIR filed in firing incident

Nawanshahr, February 28
A day after three car-borne miscreants opened fire at two men on the Garhshankar road in Nawanshahr, an FIR was registered under Sections 307, 506 and 34 of the IPC. The police have failed to nab the accused. Nawanshahr SHO Satish Kumar said search was on to nab the accused. “We are acting according to victim’s statement. The accused are at large,” he added.
The incident was reported in the evening on Monday. The victims have been identified as Gurvinder Singh of Mubarakpur village and Mandeep Singh of Amargarh village. According to Gurvinder, a man stopped his car in front of their bike and blocked their way and opened fire. “I know the person who attacked us,” he said. The victims had reportedly told the police that there was a personal enmity with the suspects. The miscreants abandoned the car after committing the crime.
