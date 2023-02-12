Day after, five nabbed for migrant’s murder

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 11

The city police claimed to have solved the murder and snatching incident that took place late Thursday night in which a UP-based migrant was stabbed to death with a knife by some robbers at Damoria Bridge. The police have arrested five persons in connection with the case.

Those arrested have been identified as Murli (32), Manoj Kumar (32), Ravi (30), Ravi Kumar (30), and Suresh (28), all residents of Qazi Mandi here. The accused were arrested today near the Jalandhar Cantt railway station. DCP, Investigation, Jaskiranjit Singh Teja said three men, including Parveen Kumar (28) who was murdered, had come from Gonda district of UP by train on Thursday night. He said the three of them were going to Patel Chowk from the railway station on foot through the bridge when two robbers approached them and snatched their bag. “As the deceased Parveen Kumar tried to fight back, the accused, Suresh and Ravi, attacked him with a knife, and fled the spot after taking Rs 300 from his pocket,” said DCP Teja, adding that the rest of the three accused were standing at a distance to help Suresh and Ravi.

He added that different police teams, including the special operation unit, were working on the case. “Following some vital leads, they managed to arrest the accused within a day of the incident”, he said.

DCP further added four of the five accused, namely Manoj, Murli, Suresh and Ravi Kumar, are habitual offenders as FIRs under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 and Railway Act had been found registered against them at different police stations in the city. He said a case under Sections 302 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code had been registered against them, and further investigation in the case is underway.

Parking attendant killed over rivalry

Swatanterjit Singh (35), a parking attendant at Maqsudan Sabzi Mandi, was found murdered at Burlton Park on Friday. The police said a few days ago Swatanterjit had a fight with some persons over security at parking in the mandi. Division No. 1 SHO Jatinder Kumar said an FIR against five persons had been lodged and the probe was under way. OC