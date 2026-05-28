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Home / Jalandhar / Day Care Cancer Centre records 620 free chemotherapy sessions

Day Care Cancer Centre records 620 free chemotherapy sessions

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:52 AM May 28, 2026 IST
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Patients receive treatment at Cancer Care Centre, Civil Hospital Jalandhar. Tribune photograph
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The Day Care Cancer Centre at Civil Hospital, Jalandhar, has emerged as a lifeline for patients seeking affordable cancer care in the district and nearby areas. According to officials, the centre has recorded nearly 2,000 patient visits including both outpatient and inpatient cases, while around 620 chemotherapy sessions since its inauguration in July last year.

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Officials further said that the eight bed facility was set up to provide chemotherapy and related cancer care services at the district level, reducing the need for patients to travel repeatedly to hospitals in Chandigarh, Amritsar and other cities for treatment.

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They said chemotherapy sessions are being provided free of cost under government healthcare schemes, including Ayushman Bharat and the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana (MMSY). Apart from chemotherapy, the centre is also offering diagnostic tests, oncology consultations, supportive care and follow up treatment. According to hospital authorities, nearly 24 patients recently treated at the centre are currently cancer free or in disease remission and are now under regular follow up care and monitoring.

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Oncologist Dr Prabhsharan Kaur said the centre is receiving an average of four to five new cancer patients every day. She said oral cancer and gall bladder cancer are among the most commonly reported cases at the facility. “Many patients coming to the centre are migrants or daily wage workers. In most cases, they seek medical help only after symptoms become visible. Early screening and timely diagnosis can significantly improve treatment outcomes,” she said. Dr Prabhsharan also added that delayed diagnosis and lack of awareness continue to remain major concerns, however, the availability of free chemotherapy and diagnostic services at the Civil Hospital has helped reduce the financial burden on several families who earlier had to spend heavily on travel, accommodation and treatment outside the district.

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