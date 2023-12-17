Day on, police yet to make any headway

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 16

The Jalandhar City police have failed to make any headway in the case in which some armed miscreants fired gunshots on a car of a travel agent, Inderjit Singh, parked near the busy bus stand area here yesterday.

Five gunshots fired Assailants fired five gunshots on the car of the travel agent parked in front of Delta Chamber here on Friday. Three shots hit the car and its rear windowpane got smashed. The incident, which took place around noon in the busiest area of the city, spread panic among people.

The police are yet to identity the three bike-borne youths who fired shots on the car and pasted a slip on it seeking Rs 5-crore extortion money. Though the slip carried the name of the Kaushal Chaudhary gang, allegedly involved in the murder of former MC councillor Sukhmeet Deputy, the police have so far not named him in the FIR lodged at the Navi Baradari police station. The gangster is himself lodged in Tihar jail and the crime is likely to be the handiwork of his shooters.

Joint Commissioner of Police Sandeep Sharma and ACP Nirmal Singh, along with the SHO of the police station concerned, are investigating the case.

SHO Ravinder Kumar said: “Till we establish the identity of the suspects, nothing can be said about the motive and those behind the incident. We are analysing all available evidences in the case.”

The police have lodged an FIR under Sections 336 (endangering the life or personal security of others), 427 (whoever commits mischief and thereby causes loss or damage to the amount of Rs 50 or upwards) and 355 (whoever assaults or uses criminal force to any person intending to dishonour that person) of the IPC and under the Arms Act.