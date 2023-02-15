Dayanand Saraswati's birth anniv celebrations

Phagwara, February 14
A seminar was conducted to celebrate the 200th birth anniversary of Swami Dayanand Saraswati and to discuss his teachings and its implications at the local DAV College. The event was held under the guidance of Dr Kiranjeet Randhawa, principal of the college.
The event aimed at educating the audience about Dayanand Saraswati’s role in nation-building. The speakers touched upon almost every aspect of his life. Students recited poems and delivered speeches. A rally was also held by the college students in this regard.
In her address to the students, Dr Randhawa said Dayanand Saraswati believed in rational, emotional and religious renewal of Indian society for development of the country.
