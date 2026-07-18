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Home / Jalandhar / Daylight abduction turns fatal, murder case registered

Daylight abduction turns fatal, murder case registered

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Our Correspondent
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 04:25 AM Jul 18, 2026 IST
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Police have registered a murder case against two named accused and four unidentified persons in connection with the daylight abduction and killing of a 27-year-old youth in the Garhshankar area of Hoshiarpur district. The accused have been booked under relevant provisions of the BNS .

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The FIR has been registered on the statement of Dilbag Singh, father of the deceased Manjit Singh alias Gani, a resident of Bhawanipur village. According to the complainant, Manjit Singh was returning from Adda Jhungian on a motorcycle along with his friend Suraj. Dilbag Singh and his nephew Bhupinder Singh were following them on another motorcycle.

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At around 12.30 pm, near a petrol pump at Jhonowal, a white Scorpio (PB-65-AG-9400) allegedly rammed the victims' motorcycle. The vehicle was reportedly being driven by Rajan Singh alias Raja of Achalpur, while Simranjit Singh alias Fauji of Bhawanipur was seated beside him. Four unidentified men were also travelling in the SUV.

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The complainant alleged that the accused assaulted Manjit Singh, forcibly bundled him into the Scorpio and fled. Despite chasing the vehicle, they were unable to catch it. Around 1.54 pm, the accused allegedly dumped the victim in a critically injured and unconscious condition before escaping.

The FIR states that the accused allegedly shot Manjit Singh below both knees and brutally assaulted him, resulting in his death. The complainant alleged that the murder was committed due to that old enmity. Police have registered the case against Rajan Singh alias Raja, Simranjit Singh alias Fauji, and four unidentified persons.

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