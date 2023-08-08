Daylight robbery: Car snatched at gunpoint in Jalandhar's Model Town

Jalandhar, August 8
In a carjacking incident, three robbers snatched a car from a resident of GTB Nagar on gunpoint near Model Town Gurudwara here on Tuesday afternoon, before making a swift escape.
The victim, identified as Lakshya, had gone to a street adjacent to the Gurudwara in Model Town for buying vegetables when the incident took place.
The victim recounted how he reached his car and the three robbers approached him on foot from the opposite direction. "In a matter of moments, they brandished firearms, forcibly seizing my car, and swiftly fled the area, leaving me visibly shaken", he added.
Meanwhile, after getting information about the incident, officials from police division number 6 reached the spot.
On the victim’s complaint, police registered a case and launched an investigation into the matter.
Officials said they are scrutinizing the CCTV camera footage of the Model Town Gurudwara and nearby areas for crucial leads.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
No-confidence motion debate: Amit Shah appeals for peace in Manipur, says attempts to politicise issue shameful
Home Minister rules out change of guard in Manipur, question...
India beat Pakistan 4-0 in Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament
Harmanpreet Singh scores twice
Haryana violence: BJP delegation visits Nuh to meet admin officials, AAP’s stopped
Police said AAP delegation was stopped and sent back in view...
You killed 'Bharat Mata' in Manipur, Rahul Gandhi targets Centre
The debate had been initiated by Congress leader Gaurav Gogo...
A hug, a wink, and now a kiss: Rahul Gandhi’s Lok Sabha gestures under lens
The action brings misogyny in politics back to focus