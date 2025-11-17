DBA celebrates 50 years of advocacy

A programme for honouring the past presidents and secretaries of the District Bar Association and lawyers, who have completed 50 years of their advocacy, was held near the courts complex on Saturday.

Justice Deepak Sibel, Judge, Punjab and Haryana High Court, was the chief guest and Nirbhow Singh Gill, District and Sessions Judge, was the guest of honour.

Lawyers Abhay Kumar Jain, Ashok Pruthi, Ashwani Kumar Sharma, Brijesh Chopra, Darshan Singh Dyal, Davinder Raj Seth, Ashok Gandhi, GK Malhotra, Navtej Singh Toor, VK Sareen, Subash Chander Sood and others were honoured. Advocates RK Bhalla, GS Pelia, Ashok Gandhi, Daljit Singh Chhabra and others were honoured for being the past presidents. Prabhjot S Sidana, Abha Nagar, Harsh Vardhan Kohli, Kapil Batra, Rattan Dua and others were honoured for being the past secretaries of the DBA.