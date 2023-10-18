Jalandhar: DC asks agency chiefs to expedite paddy lifting

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 17

Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal today directed chiefs of the procurement agencies to expedite the process of lifting of paddy from the mandis in the district.

Presiding over a meeting to review the lifting and procurement of grains here, the Deputy Commissioner categorically said in some grain markets, lifting was not satisfactory, which needed to be improved at the earliest.

He said any sort of laxity in performing this duty was totally unwarranted and undesirable. He said the district had witnessed the arrival of 1,59,880 MT paddy, of which 1,56,750 MT had been procured in grain markets. He said payments worth Rs 342 crore had also been made to the farmers.

Sarangal said the state government was committed for the smooth and hassle free procurement of paddy and officers were duty-bound to make every effort to ensure that the government’s decision was implemented.

The Deputy Commissioner also asked the heads of the procurement agencies to visit mandis daily to take stock of the entire operations at the ground level.

He also asked them to minutely observe the procurement operations so as to ensure that the stock of grains does not pile up in the market and its prompt lifting was ensured at the earliest.