DC assures cane farmers of pending payment disbursal

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, August 25

At a meeting with the sugarcane growers and members of farmer unions, Kapurthala Deputy Commissioner Karnail Singh on Friday said efforts were on for the release of outstanding dues of farmers pending with the sugar mill.

He reiterated that their payment would be released shortly as the process of selling attached properties of the mill was on. He said a meeting of the district-level committee would be held shortly to fix reserve price of the properties.

The DC also assured the sugarcane growers that legal advice would be taken and requisite action initiated against irregularities committed at the mill. Prominent among those present at the meeting were Jai Inder Singh, SDM, Phagwara, representatives of farmer unions, including Satnam Singh, Davinder Singh, Kirpal Singh and Baljit Singh, Baljit Verma, General Manager (Cane), and others.

#Kapurthala #Phagwara