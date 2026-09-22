DC, CP pay obeisance at Jalandhar Sodal Mandir

Deputy Commissioner Varjeet Walia and Commissioner of Police Satinder Singh on Tuesday paid obeisance at the historic Shri Sidh Baba Sodal Mandir and took stock of the arrangements being made for the upcoming annual fair at the revered shrine.

Both officers visited the temple complex and reviewed preparations aimed at ensuring the smooth and hassle-free movement of devotees expected to arrive from different parts of the country and abroad. They assured that the district administration and police would make comprehensive arrangements to ensure the safety and convenience of devotees during the fair as over 20 lakh devotees were expected to visit temple during the mela.

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The DC and CP said that adequate personnel would be deployed at the shrine and other key locations to regulate the large gathering. Elaborate security arrangements would be put in place in view of the expected heavy influx of devotees. A dedicated control room would also be established on the temple premises to coordinate arrangements and respond promptly to any requirement during the fair.

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They said special attention would be given to traffic management, diversion of vehicles, parking facilities and crowd regulation to ensure that devotees could pay obeisance peacefully. Officers and officials concerned had been directed to remain vigilant and ensure effective coordination among various departments throughout the fair.

The officials also emphasised the need for proper sanitation and civic amenities in and around the shrine. The MC was directed to ensure cleanliness on roads leading to the temple, besides sprinkling water to control dust and arranging temporary urinals and mobile toilets for devotees.

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Similarly, the Health Department was directed to deploy medical teams equipped with necessary medicines and ambulances at suitable locations to provide immediate assistance to pilgrims in case of any medical emergency. Efforts are also being made to ensure that only eco-friendly material is used for langar at the mela.

They said every department would work in close coordination to ensure that devotees participating in the world-renowned fair were provided a safe, clean and comfortable environment and could participate in the religious celebrations with full devotion and enthusiasm. Temple trust representatives and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.