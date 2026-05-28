DC deploys nodal officers to oversee Special Intensive Revision process

Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Gulpreet Singh Aulakh has appointed district-level nodal officers and assistant nodal officers for the smooth conduct and effective management of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) activities related to the electoral rolls in the district.

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Issuing the orders, the Deputy Commissioner said that the Election Commission of India has announced the programme for Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls and dedicated teams have been constituted to ensure the smooth execution of every SIR-related activity under the direct supervision of the district administration.

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Aulakh said that the appointed nodal officers would oversee various important tasks including grievance redressal, IT troubleshooting, training management, material management, social media coordination, SVEEP awareness activities, reporting important issues regarding SIR, legal matters, welfare of BLOs and help desk operations. He added that assistant nodal officers have also been deployed to assist the nodal officers for better coordination and efficient implementation of the revision process.

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The Deputy Commissioner further said that these teams would also help residents during the SIR process and ensure that eligible voters do not face any inconvenience while completing documentation and verification formalities. He directed all officials concerned to work with complete dedication, transparency and accountability.

The DC said that Additional District Election Officer Sanjeev Sharma would supervise the functioning and progress of all nodal teams to ensure timely completion of assigned responsibilities. Furthermore, a dedicated help desk and grievance cell will also be set up at District Administrative Complex to assist people with their issues regarding SIR.

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Help desk set up to assist voters during SIR campaign

Acting on the directions of the Election Commission of India and District Election Officer Ashika Jain, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General)-cum-Additional District Election Officer Nidhi Kumud Bambah on Wednesday inaugurated a help desk at the District Election Office, Room No. 217, at the District Administrative Complex.

The help desk has been established to provide assistance and information to voters during the upcoming Special Intensive Revision (SIR) campaign. Officials said the facility will especially help differently-abled persons, migrant voters and senior citizens in accessing election-related services with ease.

ADC Nidhi Kumud Bambah said voters would be guided regarding eligibility, timelines and documents required for voter registration, correction and deletion of names from electoral rolls. Assistance will also be provided for linking voter details with previous revision records and for filling and submitting enumeration forms.

She added that trained staff have been deployed at the help desk to ensure smooth assistance for voters. People were also encouraged to use the Election Commission helpline number 1950 and the ECI Net mobile application, including the “Book a Call with BLO” feature for direct guidance from booth level officers.