DC deputes officers to curtail farm fire cases

Jalandhar, November 2

In a bid to further curtail stubble burning cases in Jalandhar, Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal today deputed Additional Deputy Commissioners (ADCs) in Shahkot, Phillaur and Nakodar sub-divisions where maximum stubble burning cases are being reported for past few days. He directed the officers to adopt zero tolerance in cases, impose penalty and ensure red entry in revenue records of violators.

Following a virtual conference presided over by Commission for Air Quality Management, the Deputy Commissioner said ADC (G) Amit Mahajan would oversee Shahkot, ADC (UD) Jasbir Singh would check Phillaur and ADC (D) Varinder Pal Singh Bajwa would inspect the Nakodar sub-division.

He said officers should curb the practice by carrying out extensive field visits in their areas. He directed the officials to ensure that red entry was made in all instances where stubble burning was verified by clusters/nodal officers, besides imposition of environment compensation.

He said as nearly 70 per cent of the harvest season was complete, the officers need to make sincere efforts for the next 10 days so that the cases do not rise and remained 50 per cent lesser than the previous year.

The DC also asked the officials to keep a close tab on farm fire incidents by ensuring physical verification in each case. He said SDMs must give special attention to the areas that were reporting maximum cases. Daily monitoring of farm fire incidents was being ensured through an elaborate mechanism and awareness activities were being undertaken by various departments. Sarangal also appealed the peasantry to not to resort to the stubble burning as it poses a threat to the environment and must be avoided at any cost.

Students urge farmers not to burn straw

Hoshiarpur: With the aim of freeing the district from stubble burning, students of government schools of the district took out an awareness rally to create awareness among the farmers on Thursday. On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Komal Mittal, under the leadership of District Education Officer (Secondary) Harbhagwant Singh and Deputy District Education Officer (Secondary) Dheeraj Vashishth, all middle, high and secondary government schools of the district became part of this awareness rally. Children inspired farmers not to burn paddy straw by writing slogans on placards asking them not to burn paddy straw. The Deputy Commissioner said the efforts made by students would yield positive results. — OC

