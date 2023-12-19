DC directs officials to check erosion of agricultural land

Tribune News Service

Kapurthala, December 18

Deputy Commissioner Captain Karnail Singh today visited the Mand area to examine the situation arising due to the flow of the Beas thus eroding the agricultural land in Chakoki village falling in the Bholath sub-division.

‘Take requisite preventive measures’ While taking a stock of the situation, Deputy Commissioner Captain Karnail Singh directed the officials of the Drainage Department to take requisite preventive measures by placing stone studs to prevent the erosion.

While taking a stock of the situation, the DC directed the officials of the Drainage Department to take requisite preventive measures by placing stone studs to prevent the erosion. He also met residents and farmers of Chakoki village to get detailed information about the erosion in the village. He assured them that the district administration would make all-out efforts to resolve this issue at the earliest.

Instructing the officials of the Drainage Department, the DC asked them to immediately place studs after carrying out survey on a priority basis. He said the banks of the river falling near Chakoki village should be strengthened so as to protect the agricultural land being merged into the river. He said this work must be completed on a priority so that the farmers do not suffer any kind of losses.

The DC also listened to the issues of villagers and assured them of best possible assistance from the administration. He said directions had already been issued to the Drainage Department to take effective steps to protect the lands from erosion. Prominent amongst those present on the occasion included SDM Sanjiv Sharma, AAP leader advocate Harsimran Singh and others.

#Kapurthala