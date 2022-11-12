DC directs officials to speed up work

Tribune News Service

Kapurthala, November 11

Kapurthala Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal has ordered the officials to complete the work of household survey in the villages of the district under the Pradhan Mantri Adarsh Gram Yojana (PMAGY) expeditiously in order to ensure the delivery of benefits of the welfare scheme to these villages.

About the survey Under the PMAGY scheme, a household survey of 57 villages has to be conducted in the district, out of which 18 villages will be covered in the first phase.

During a meeting of various departmental officials at District Administrative Complex, Sarangal took stock of the performance of the health, social justice, education, rural development and panchayat departments under the scheme.

The Deputy Commissioner ordered the officials to submit a detailed data report regarding 18 villages selected for the survey of the social justice department within a week.

These villages are Nangal, Meht, Jagatpur Jatta, Chaheru, Khera, Hamira, Boot, Bhathe, Jamalpur, Khalwara, Sangatpur, Chak Hakim, Darvesh Pind, Madhopur, Latianwal, Amritpur, Kishan Singh Wala and Chakoki.

Under the PMGAY scheme, a household survey of 57 villages has to be conducted in the district, out of which 18 villages will be covered in the first phase of the survey.

Kapurthala SDM Lal Vishwas Bains and officials of various departments were also present during the meet.