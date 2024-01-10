DC directs patwaris to work for voter registration

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 9

Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal on Tuesday directed patwaris and other officials concerned to work on a mission mode for the voter registration under the SGPC elections.

After participating in a video conference, the DC said that as the voter registration for SGPC elections underway till February 29, the number of voters can be enhanced in maximum number by actively working in the field.

He asked the officials to ensure that people do not face any kind of problem in submitting the forms. He said patwaris must reach to all the villages/ mohallas so that no eligible person should left behind from registration process.

Besides, the DC also said that SDMs and other senior officers must supervise the exercise regularly so that voter registration can be encouraged. Sarangal said that prospective voters could submit the form to register themselves as voters with patwaris in the rural areas and the employees of the municipal council or local authorities in the urban areas, who have been nominated by the revising authority of the concerned area.

He said the form was also available on the district administration’s website www.jalandhar.nic.in. He appealed the people to download the forms from website so that they would be able to submit to their patwaris in given time frame.

The DC said under SGPC election process, the preparation and printing of voter lists will be carried out from March 1 to 20. He said that on March 21, the preliminary e-roll will be published and the last date for receipt of claims and objections will be April 11.

The final voters’ list will be published on May 3. It may be mentioned here that the person has to be a Keshdhari Sikh. Those who trim or shave a beard, smoke, or drink alcohol cannot register themselves as a voter. Prominent among those present on the occasion included ADC Jasvir Singh and others.

