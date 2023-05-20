DC felicitates sister duo for doing district proud in badminton

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, May 19

Deputy Commissioner Komal Mittal today honoured badminton playing sisters Radhika Sharma and Tanvi Sharma, who have made the district proud with their spectacular performance in the sport. Inviting them to her office, the DC wished them all the best for their future matches. The Deputy Commissioner, with the support of Ludhiana Beverages Private Limited, handed over a cheque of Rs 2 lakh to Radhika Sharma for her achievement. She said that the two sisters have brought laurels to the district by playing badminton at the international level. “The district residents are proud,” she said.

The Deputy Commissioner said that in the All India Ranking Tournament held at Guwahati (Assam) from May 10 to 17, Tanvi won gold in singles, Tanvi and Radhika bagged bronze in doubles and Radhika won gold in mixed doubles U-19. The DC assured the sister duo that the district administration would provide them with support. She congratulated Radhika and Tanvi's mother, Meena Sharma, and father Vikas Sharma, who is the Superintendent at the ADC Office. DC Mittal said that all possible efforts are being made for the development of sports and the growth of athletes through the District Olympic Association. While wishing a bright future for the Sharma sisters, she also exhorted other youths in the district to work hard, just like them.

Radhika and Tanvi said that their aim is to win gold for India in the Olympics. The duo said that they have been working hard to make that dream come true some day. Ludhiana Beverages Pvt Ltd Assistant Manager Gurmeet Singh vowed, “No stone will be left to continue motivating the players in future.”