DC flags off ambulance gifted to Civil Hospital

Jalandhar, October 28
DC Kapurthala Vishesh Sarangal today flagged off a new ambulance, which has been gifted to the Kapurthala Civil Hospital by Nerolac Paints Ltd of Goindwal Sahib.
Civil Surgeon Dr Gurinderbir Kaur, Assistant Civil Surgeon Dr Anu Sharma, SMO Dr Sandeep Dhawan and DHO Dr Kuljit Singh were also present on the occasion. They honoured the ambulance donors with a bouquet of flowers.
Lauding the initiative, Dr Gurinderbir Kaur said, “The ambulance gifted to the hospital is equipped with a basic life-support system.” Senior Medical Officer Dr Sandeep Dhawan noted that the firm had also gifted the hospital a 50-KW solar panel. Deputy Mass Media Officer Sukhdial Singh was also present.
