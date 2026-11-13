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Home / Jalandhar / DC flags off digital van to boost public participation in Census-2027

DC flags off digital van to boost public participation in Census-2027

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Phagwara, Updated At : 04:51 AM Nov 13, 2026 IST
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Deputy Commissioner Akash Bansal flags off a Census publicity digital van from the District Administrative Complex.
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To spread widespread awareness among the general public regarding Census-2027 (Population Enumeration Phase-II) and to encourage active public participation in this crucial national exercise, the Deputy Commissioner-cum-Principal Census Officer, Akash Bansal flagged off a Census publicity digital van from the District Administrative Complex.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner emphasised that accurate and complete Census data forms the backbone of effective governance, welfare schemes and future developmental planning. He stated that the Digital LED Van—equipped with audio-visual displays carrying the message “Saadi Janganana, Saada Vikas” (Our Census, Our Development) will travel across all 11 rural and urban administrative charges of district from November 12 to November 21.

Highlighting the digital-first initiative of Census-2027, the Deputy Commissioner urged residents of the district to take full advantage of the self-enumeration facility. He informed that citizens can conveniently submit their household and demographic details online from the comfort of their homes via the official Self-Enumeration portal (se.census.gov.in) between November 16 and November 30.

Upon completing the online form, households will generate a unique Self-Enumeration ID (SE ID), which they simply need to share with the Census enumerator during the door-to-door population enumeration phase scheduled from December 1, 2026, to January 4, 2027 (followed by a revisional round from January 5 to January 9, 2027).

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During its 10-day field tour, the van will cover major towns, marketplaces, bus stands, educational hubs, and rural village clusters across Sultanpur Lodhi, Kapurthala, Dhilwan, Nadala, Begowal, Bholath, and Phagwara. Appealing to residents, panchayats and municipal representatives to participate enthusiastically in online self-enumeration and extend full cooperation to Census field staff, Deputy Commissioner reiterated that active citizen involvement is key to making Census-2027 a complete success in the district.

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