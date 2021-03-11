DC hails NRIs for revamping school

Nawanshahr, May 21
Deputy Commissioner Navjot Pal Singh Randhawa on Saturday visited Government High School in Garhpadhana village and lauded NRIs for transformation of the school infrastructure.
Appreciating NRIs for contributing generously in the facelift of school, Randhawa said Garhpadhana village has set a new example of development in the society and the government needs fulsome support of their people to raise the standard of education in the state by developing best infrastructure of schools.
Making a fervent appeal to other NRIs to come forward and join hands with government for ensuring all-around development of the rural areas, Randhawa said their endeavors would help to make education and health institutions best in the country.He said the district administration would extend all possible support to make it better model school in Punjab.
The Deputy Commissioner also took stock of the revamped building and also interacted with the students and villagers.
Prominent among present on the occasion included DEO (S) Kulwinder Singh, Block Nodal Officer Narinder Pal Verma, DSM Rajnish Kumar and others.
