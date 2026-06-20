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Home / Jalandhar / DC holds meeting with supervisors on SIR in Kapurthala

DC holds meeting with supervisors on SIR in Kapurthala

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Our Correspondent
Kapurthala, Updated At : 04:12 AM Jun 20, 2026 IST
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DC Kapurthala Akash Bansal during a meeting in Kapurthala.
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Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Akash Bansal on Friday chaired a meeting with all supervisors and assistant level master trainers (ALMTs) deployed in Bholath, Kapurthala, Sultanpur Lodhi and Phagwara regarding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) programme of the Election Commission of India.

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Addressing a meeting, the DC said booth-level officers (BLOs) will conduct a door-to-door distribution of enumeration forms from June 25 to July 24. Each BLO will visit every household three times during the exercise and collect the signed enumeration forms from eligible voters.

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He further stated that all BLOs deployed in the constituencies have already been imparted training for the SIR. They will work in coordination with the booth-level agents (BLAs) appointed by political parties to carry out the revision exercise throughout the month-long campaign.

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He added that the draft publication of electoral rolls will take place on August 3, while claims and objections will be accepted from August 3 to September 2. The disposal of claims and objections will be completed by Electoral Registration Officers by September 28 and the final publication of electoral rolls will be issued on October 1.

Among those present at the meeting were SDMs Rupinder Pal Singh, SDM Jasjit Singh, Navjot Sharma, Election Tehsildar Arminder Pal Singh, and officials from the election office.

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