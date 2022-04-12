DC inspects Civil Hospital functioning

Asks officials to speed up issuance of OPD slips to patients

DC inspects Civil Hospital functioning

DC Ghanshyam Thori during his visit to the Jalandhar Civil Hospital to inspect the health services being provided by the government.

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 11

Deputy Commissioner Ghanshyam Thori on Monday visited the Civil Hospital here to inspect the health services being provided by the government where he issued on-the-spot directions to speed up the entire procedure to issue OPD slips so that patients do not face any kind of delay in getting these slips issued.

Accompanied by Civil Surgeon Dr Ranjit Singh, the DC took a round of the Emergency Department, Maternal and Child Hospital besides other wards and reviewed the health services being provided by the authorities. He spoke to the medical staff about other medical facilities and asked them to provide health services to the people in a hassle-free manner.

Reviewing the OPD at the hospital, Thori directed the officials concerned to further speed up the process of issuance of OPD slips so that patients do not have to wait long for the treatment. He also asked to ensure proper seating arrangements inside the hospital premises, thereby, making it convenient for the visitors to wait for their turn while doctors are busy with other patients. He also assured that the district administration would provide necessary assistance to the Civil Hospital for additional sitting arrangement for 300 persons.

Meanwhile, the officials apprised the DC about the vacant posts of the nursing staff and other employees besides sanitation facilities in the hospital. The DC said around 40-50 safai sewaks would be provided to the hospital management on a temporary basis through the Municipal Corporation, Jalandhar, so as to clear the construction debris and other waste material from the complex adding that the sanitation system would also be revamped by filling up these vacant posts.

He also assured that a letter would be written to the Punjab government to fill up 83 sanctioned posts of Nursing Staff and 84 sanctioned posts of sweepers and sub-office staff at the earliest. On this occasion Medical Superintendent Dr Kamal Sidhu, DMC Dr Jyoti Sharma and other officials were also present.

