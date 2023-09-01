DC inspects dhussi bandh breach at Rajewal village

Jalandhar, August 31
Deputy Commissioner Captain Karnail Singh on Thursday visited the dhussi bandh site near Rajewal village, where a heavy flow of Beas eroded a little portion of bandh.
The DC met villagers and sangat working shoulder-to-shoulder with the administration to prevent the breach.
Accompanied by SDM Lal Vishwas Bains, revenue patwaris and officials of the Drainage Department, Captain Karnail Singh also lauded the concerted efforts of the teams in ensuring prompt action thus protecting the bandh from getting a breach of around 200 meter.
