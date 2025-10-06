DC launches website for Surjit Hockey Academy

Marking a key digital milestone, the Surjit Hockey Society today officially launched the new website of the Surjit Hockey Academy — [www.surjithockeyacademy.in](http://www.surjithockeyacademy.in).

The launch was officiated by Jalandhar’s Deputy Commissioner, Dr Himanshu Aggarwal, in the presence of prominent industrialists, entrepreneurs, sponsors and leading citizens of the city.

Speaking on the occasion, the Society’s CEO, Iqbal Singh Sandhu, said the new online platform is designed to connect parents, aspiring players and hockey enthusiasts with the academy’s programmes, core values and illustrious legacy.

Dr Aggarwal, who also serves as the president of the Surjit Hockey Society, spoke about the broader mission behind the initiative.

“This institution is a living tribute to India’s legendary hockey Olympian and former national captain, Surjit Singh Randhawa. Our mission extends beyond nurturing talent — we are committed to building character, instilling discipline and shaping the future of Indian hockey through the transformative spirit of the game,” he said.