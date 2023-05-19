DC office employees call off pen-down strike

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 18

Employees of the DC office, under the banner of the DC Daftar Karamchari Union, gathered at the District Administrative Complex and staged a protest here today. Earlier in the morning, they had announced to hold a six-day pen-down strike from May 18 to 23 over non-fulfilment of their long pending demands.

However, the protesting employees later decided to call off the strike after getting assurance from the state government regarding a meeting scheduled for June 6.

The functioning of the DC office was noticeably affected due to the protest in the morning hours. A notification was released by the Chief Minister’s office in the afternoon stating that a meeting had been arranged with the Punjab Raj Zila (DC) Daftar Karamchari Union on June 6 at Punjab Bhawan in Chandigarh. After getting the information, the protesters promptly ended their strike and resumed work.

Tejinder Singh, state president of the union, said they had held a number of protests in the past few years seeking resolution to their long-pending demands, but in vain.

Singh mentioned that the administration had initially scheduled a meeting with the Punjab CM on May 17, following the Cabinet meeting. However despite waiting for several hours, the CM left without meeting them. Frustrated over the turn of events, they took a decision to hold a six-day pen-down strike.

Singh emphasised the union’s request for the revival of old pension scheme, release of arrears for dearness allowance, restoration of other grants and filling vacant posts of superintendent and tehsil based on the terms and conditions of 1995. Other demands include rural area and FTA allowances and toll exemption.

Members of the union said AAP had promised to fulfil their genuine demands during the Assembly elections. However even after a year, no tangible progress had been made to address their concerns.