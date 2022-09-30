DC office staff protest over pending demands

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 29

Members of the Punjab State DC Office Employees Association held a half-day protest today at the District Administration Complex here, over the non-fulfillment of their long-pending demands.

They said they had been holding half-day protests for the last two days, but now, they have resolved to intensify their protest against the state government. “On Friday, the members of the association and other staff members of the DC office will observe a full-day protest,” said Pawan Kumar Verma, the president of the association.

“Our demands include the discontinuation of the direct recruitment of senior assistants, and those serving as junior assistants and clerks to be promoted as senior assistants. Also, a 5% administrative allowance to employees working in the DC office, SDM offices, tehsils and sub-tehsils,” he added.