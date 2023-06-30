DC office staff to go on pen-down strike

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 29

The DC office employees, under the banner of DC Daftar Karamchari Union, have declared a three-day pen-down strike from July 10 to 12 to protest against the longstanding neglect of their demands.

Tejinder Singh, state president of the union, expressed disappointment over the lack of resolution despite numerous protests in the past.

On June 6, the union representatives met with government officials who assured them that their legitimate demands would be addressed. However, no action has been taken thus far. Singh stated that the union then decided to hold a pen-down strike.

Singh emphasised that the union's primary requests include the reinstatement of the old pension scheme, the payment of arrears for dearness allowance, the restoration of various grants, and the filling of vacant positions of superintendent and tehsil according to the 1995 terms and conditions. Additionally, the union demands rural area and FTA allowances, as well as toll exemption.