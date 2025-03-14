DC orders awareness drive for road safety

DC, Kapurthala, Amit Kumar Panchal has directed the departments of traffic, education and PWD to launch an extensive campaign to create awareness of road safety rules.

The aim is to educate the public, especially students, about traffic regulations to reduce the road accidents and smooth flow of traffic in the district.

During a meeting of the District Road Safety Committee, Panchal emphasised that creating awareness among students was crucial to prevent road accidents. He instructed officials to educate students about traffic rules and emergency care through traffic experts. Additionally, he also suggested to organise seminars, lectures and competitions such as drawing and poster-making on road safety.

Panchal also asked school principals to ensure that students below 18 years of age do not bring vehicles to schools.

To prevent road accidents, the DC issued orders to the NHAI and PWD to promptly address and report on 18 black spots identified in the district. He also directed the MCs of Kapurthala and Phagwara to install road safety related signboards within their jurisdictions. Furthermore, MCs were instructed to ensure 100 per cent functionality of streetlights at night.

Highlighting the role of the Sarak Surkhaya Force in reducing fatalities caused by accidents, Panchal emphasised spreading awareness ofthe road safety helpline number 112. He also instructed PRTC officials to collaborate with auto-rickshaw and e-rickshaw unions near the Kapurthala and Phagwara bus stands to streamline traffic in the areas.

The police has been directed to ensure that CCTV cameras at hi-tech check-points in Subhanpur, Goindwal Sahib, Dhilwan and Nadala Chowk are in proper working condition.