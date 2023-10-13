DC orders ban on carrying of weapons in Kapurthala district

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 12

Kapurthala District Magistrate Captain Karnail Singh, using the powers conferred under Section 144 of the CrPC, has ordered a ban on carrying or display of any kind of ammunition, weapons or any sharp, pointed weapons such as maces, hammers, axes, spears, baseball bats, batons (thick sticks) or firearms and explosives.

No use of olive green colour uniform, vehicles Orders have also been issued to the general public that no person other than those from the Army should use olive green colour uniform and vehicles of the same colour in Kapurthala district. To ensure the distinct identity of Army uniforms and vehicles and to prevent incidents of impersonation and crime, it becomes necessary that use of olive green colour uniforms and vehicles of a similar colour should be prohibited among the general public.

Similarly, orders have been issued to ban grazing of cattle in large numbers on the roadsides in Kapurthala district by shepherds and individuals.

The DC said on the occasion of the 550th Parkash Purab of Guru Nanak Dev, 550 saplings had been planted in cities, villages and towns. These orders have been issued for the maintenance of saplings planted under the Green Mission and in view of the problems caused to residents of the district.

Apart from this, the DM also mandated that owners of banks, ATMs, money changers, financiers and petrol pumps within the district limits ensure round-the-clock security guards and installation of CCTV cameras at their establishments. He said these cameras should have a recording capacity of at least one month.

The DC said there had been a considerable rise in loot incidents in banks, ATMs and petrol pumps and law and order situation might be threatened at any time for which immediate action was required.

These orders will remain in force from October 11 to December 9, 2023, the DC said.

