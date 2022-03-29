DC orders demarcation of mining sites through DGPS

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, March 28

Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal on Monday ordered officials of the mining and revenue departments to complete the demarcation of all mining sites in Nawanshahr through Differential Global Positioning System (DGPS) to ensure no hindrance to the legal mining operations.

Presiding over a meeting with officials of various departments, the Deputy Commissioner said a junior engineer-rank officer would be deployed at each legal mining site and would ensure every contractor works in full potential.

He asked them to ensure that legal mining operations must not be affected so that common people do not suffer any kind of difficulty in getting the sand at affordable rates. The DC said every vehicle carrying the sand must carry valid documents.

Directing the officials to adopt zero tolerance towards the persons indulging in any sort of illegal mining and register FIRs against them promptly, the DC also asked the officials to carry out surprise checking for effective monitoring over the illegal mining.

The DC said additional force would also be deployed with the mining officials. Sarangal said the district administration was committed to ensure no illegal mining takes place in the district. He further said that the officers would be held accountable if illegal mining reported into their respective area.

He also sought the reports of the action taken on the earlier complaints or FIRs by the administration and asked the officers to ensure strict enforcement of all legal provisions to check illegal mining, if any, in the district.