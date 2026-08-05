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Home / Jalandhar / DC orders inspection of fuel stations in Kapurthala

DC orders inspection of fuel stations in Kapurthala

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Phagwara, Updated At : 04:58 AM Aug 05, 2026 IST
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Deputy Commissioner Akash Bansal on Tuesday directed officials to conduct inspections of all fuel stations across the Kapurthala district to curb fuel adulteration and the illegal sale of motor spirit (petrol) and high-speed diesel.

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Chairing a review meeting at the District Administrative Complex, the Deputy Commissioner instructed officials of the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department, along with representatives of the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), to launch a coordinated inspection drive across the district.

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He directed the departments to constitute separate inspection teams for collecting fuel samples from retail outlets to detect any adulteration. Besides checking the quality of fuel, the teams have also been asked to verify stock records, inspect storage facilities and identify any instances of unauthorised or illegal sale of petrol and diesel.

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The Deputy Commissioner further directed the teams to take strict action against the unauthorised sale of fuel through mobile dispensers or any other illegal means. He emphasised that the district administration is committed to ensuring strict compliance with all legal and safety norms governing the sale of petroleum products.

“Fuel adulteration and the illegal sale of petroleum products not only violate the law but also pose a serious threat to public safety and consumer interests. Such practices will not be tolerated and strict action will be taken against violators,” he said.

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District Food and Civil Supplies Controller Jasjeet Kaur informed that there are 131 fuel stations operating in Kapurthala district. She said dedicated teams would be constituted to carry out surprise inspections at these outlets to ensure adherence to prescribed standards and regulations.

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