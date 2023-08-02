DC orders timely justice in case of atrocities on SCs

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, August 1

Deputy Commissioner, Kapurthala, Captain Karnail Singh has directed the police, district attorney and District Welfare Officer to ensure the investigation of cases under the Prevention of Atrocities Act, 1989 related to Scheduled Castes in a time-bound manner so that the victims can get timely justice.

At a meeting held at the District Administrative Complex here today, the DC asked the District Welfare Officer to provide compensation to the affected people in all approved cases under the provisions of Prevention of Atrocities Act.

In the meeting, the cases registered by the Punjab Police and being fought by the District Attorney, Kapurthala, were discussed. It was decided to put in more efforts to get these cases resolved on priority basis.

The DC also asked the officials to start an awareness campaign among the masses about this Act.

District Welfare Officer Harpal Singh Gill said that under the Prevention of Atrocities Act, 1989, if atrocities are committed against a person belonging to a Scheduled Caste by a non-Scheduled Caste person, legal action should be ensured against the accused, and compensation provided as per provisions of the Act.

