DC reviews arrangements for Bhagat Singh birth anniv event

A state-level function to mark the birth anniversary of Shaheed-e-Azam Sardar Bhagat Singh will be held at his ancestral village, Khatkar Kalan, on September 28.

Deputy Commissioner Gulpreet Singh Aulakh on Tuesday chaired a meeting with officials of various departments at the District Administrative Complex to review preparations for the event and issued directions to ensure that all arrangements were completed well in time.

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The Deputy Commissioner said the birth anniversary of Bhagat Singh would be observed with enthusiasm at Khatkar Kalan, as in previous years. He assigned duties to officials of various departments and stressed the need for close coordination to ensure the smooth conduct of the state-level function.

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He directed officials to make adequate arrangements for cleanliness, drinking water, medical facilities, electricity, parking and security at the venue. He also asked departments to work in coordination to ensure that people attending the function did not face any inconvenience.

Aulakh further directed officials to regularly review the preparations and complete all arrangements within the stipulated timeline so that the event could be held in a dignified, orderly and successful manner.