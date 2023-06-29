DC reviews contingency plan to tackle floods in district

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 28

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Vishesh Sarangal on Wednesday reviewed the flood control arrangements in the light of a contingent plan prepared by all the departments, in the possibility of any flood like situation in the district.

Chairing a high level meeting of all the departments here at District Administrative Complex, the DC emphasised on the need to put in place a viable mechanism for completing all the flood control arrangements. He said 24x7 vigil is a must to avoid any sort of untoward incident due to rain.

Sarangal also directed officials to strengthen flood prone sensitive places to minimise damage in the possibility of excess water being released from the water reservoir.

The Deputy Commissioner said the district administration had already made adequate arrangements to meet any sort of situation in wake of the rainy season. He said the contingent plan has been prepared by the very department and they were fully equipped to tackle any sort of situation. He further said evacuation plan, in case of flood, has already been finalised and the sensitive places have been identified along with the safe places where the residents of flood prone areas would be shifted.

The DC said he has already passed on directions for setting up flood control rooms at the tehsil-level so that coordinated efforts could be made in case of flood like situation. He said that a district level flood control room 01812224417 has already been set up by the administration to ensure 24X7 monitoring of floods. He further said that the Police, Animal Husbandry, Food & Civil Supplies, Power, Forest and other important departments must also set up their control rooms so that people could contact them in any case of emergency.

The DC also reviewed the arrangements made by Food & Supply, Irrigation, Power, Drainage, Municipal Corporation and Police Department for tackling the situation, in case of floods.

The DC also reviewed the strengthening of embankments of Sutlej and directed the officials to complete all ongoing works before the onset of monsoon. He asked the SDMs to also prepare a contingent plan at sub division level so that a well coordinated approach could be adopted while dealing with floods.

He also directed the officials to stop mining activities from July 1, 2023 across all mining sites along the Sutlej and directed the officials concerned to visit these sites personally. Likewise, he directed the SDMs to inspect maintenance works on the banks of river Satluj. SHOs asked to keep an eye on flood-prone villages so that any kind of flood-like situation could be handled properly.

He directed the Health Department to keep their medical teams ready along with the requisite inventory so that any kind of untoward situation.

During the review meeting, DC Vishesh Sarangal directed the officials of the Municipal Corporation to complete their cleaning works before the rainy season. The DC directed the officials to ensure cleaning of road drainage, sewage systems well in-time by deploying jetting machines.