DC reviews election prep, asks officials to ensure 70% turnout

Jalandhar, April 12

District Election Officer-cum Deputy Commissioner Dr Himanshu Aggarwal today asked the officials to ensure the turnout implementation plan to achieve more than 70 per cent polling in Lok Sabha polls.

In a review of the turnout implementation plan, SVEEP (Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation) activities for ethical voting, polling day arrangements, accessibility measures and initiatives for accessible elections, were discussed. The DEO said that the biggest festival of democracy must be observed with full enthusiasm to ensure maximum participation of people, especially the youth.

He added that registration of all unenrolled students in various educational institutions must be ensured, besides facilitating first-time voters by giving appreciation letters by PRO at the time of voting.

The tagline ‘Iss var 70 par’ must be popularised among young voters through social media platforms. Talking about SVEEP activities for ethical voting, engagement of banks, IELTS centres and PVR cinemas to run the awareness videos must be ensured, the DEO added.

He also said that all AROs must ensure assured minimum facilities such as polling stations on the ground floor, provision of ramps, drinking water, lighting, signage, toilets, voter assistance desks, etc.

Prominent amongst present on the occasion were ADC Amit Mahajan, ADC Jasbir Singh, all AROs and principals of various educational institutions.

