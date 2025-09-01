DT
DC reviews flood situation and issues directions for highway maintenance

DC reviews flood situation and issues directions for highway maintenance

Our Correspondent
Phillaur, Updated At : 04:30 AM Sep 01, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
DC Dr Himanshu Aggarwal inspects areas along the Sutlej river during his visit.
Deputy Commissioner Dr Himanshu Aggarwal visited the areas along the Sutlej River on Sunday to assess the situation as water levels continue to rise. He reassured the public that there was no immediate cause for panic, as the situation remained under control.

Dr Aggarwal stated that the flow at Gidderpindi was 70,000 cusecs, while Phillaur recorded about 40,000 cusecs. He noted that during the 2023 floods, water levels had surpassed one lakh cusecs at these locations, which was significantly higher than the current levels.

The Deputy Commissioner held discussions with ground officials and directed them to take all necessary measures to prevent any flood-like situation. He assured citizens that the district administration was fully prepared, with relief centres and essential materials already in place.

Dr Aggarwal also informed that flood control rooms had been set up at both the district and sub-division levels to monitor the situation round-the-clock. He emphasised the importance of seamless coordination among key departments for prompt rescue and relief operations if needed. While stressing that there is no immediate flood danger, he urged field officials to remain vigilant and advised the public not to panic. For assistance or queries related to floods, citizens can contact the district-level flood control room at 0181-2224417.

In a separate visit, Dr Aggarwal inspected the Jalandhar-Phagwara National Highway as part of the Punjab Road Cleanliness Mission. He issued immediate directions to NHAI officials to clear waterlogging, particularly in service lanes and slip roads, to provide relief to commuters during the monsoon.

Expressing concern over rainwater accumulation along several stretches of the highway, Dr Aggarwal emphasised the urgency of addressing these blockages to avoid inconvenience to the public. He directed NHAI officials to resolve drainage issues, clean rainwater chambers and monitor slip roads, which often remain submerged during heavy rains, restricting access and traffic flow.

