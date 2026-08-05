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Home / Jalandhar / DC reviews paddy milling in K’thala, takes stock of rake availability

DC reviews paddy milling in K’thala, takes stock of rake availability

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Kapurthala, Updated At : 04:59 AM Aug 05, 2026 IST
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Deputy Commissioner Akash Bansal on Tuesday reviewed the progress of paddy milling for the Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2025-26. The officials of the District Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs department, Food Corporation of India (FCI) and representatives of the Kapurthala District Rice Millers Association were present.

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During the meeting, the representatives of District Rice Millers Association and other millers informed the DC that 76 per cent of the milling work in the district had been completed as of August 4. They said that around 37 rice rakes were still required to complete the remaining milling within the stipulated time, of which the Kapurthala procurement centre alone required around 19 rice rakes. The DC sought details from the officials regarding the availability of rice rakes.

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The officials of FCI informed that 11 rice rakes had been allotted to the district for August, including four for the Kapurthala centre, while efforts were underway to arrange the remaining required rakes.

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The DC directed the concerned officials to make all necessary arrangements to ensure that the remaining milling work is completed within the prescribed timeline.

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