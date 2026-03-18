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Home / Jalandhar / DC reviews preparations for martyrdom day of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Sukhdev

DC reviews preparations for martyrdom day of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Sukhdev

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Tribune News Service
Nawanshahr, Updated At : 04:45 AM Mar 18, 2026 IST
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Statue of Shaheed-e-Azam Sardar Bhagat Singh at his ancestral village Khatkar Kalan in Nawanshahr.
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Deputy Commissioner Gulpreet Singh Aulakh reviewed the ongoing preparations at Khatkar Kalan in connection with the upcoming martyrdom day of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev to be observed on March 23.

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During his visit, the Deputy Commissioner inspected the arrangements along with senior officials and issued directions to ensure thorough cleanliness and maintenance of key sites, including the ancestral home of Bhagat Singh and the museum dedicated to his memory. These locations witness a large influx of visitors every year, as people from across the country and abroad gather to pay tribute to the martyrs.

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Aulakh stated that special attention is being given to the cleaning of the statue of Bhagat Singh, the memorial of his father Kishan Singh, the rally ground situated behind the museum, Mata Vidyawati Park and other historically significant places associated with the freedom fighter and his family.

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He further informed that arrangements related to traffic management, approach roads to the village and the adjoining green belt were also reviewed to ensure smooth movement of visitors.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Balbir Raj Singh emphasised that all necessary arrangements would be completed well in time, keeping in view the deep respect and devotion people hold for the martyrs. The administration aims to provide a comfortable and well-organised experience for visitors attending the commemorative event.

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