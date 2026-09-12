DC reviews progress of development works under Rangla Punjab, MPLAD

Deputy Commissioner Akash Bansal on Friday reviewed the physical and financial progress of development works being undertaken in the district under Rangla Punjab programme and Member of Parliament Local Area Development (MPLAD) scheme.

During the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner took a scheme-wise review of the works, including their present status, expenditure incurred and utilisation of funds. He directed the officers to closely monitor each project at the field-level and ensure that the works were executed as per prescribed standards and timelines.

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Providing details of the Rangla Punjab Vikas Scheme, the Deputy Commissioner said that the multiple development works in both rural and urban areas of the district were undertaken in the programme. He said that the funds were being utilised for strengthening basic civic infrastructure and creating public facilities closer to the people. The works include construction and repair of roads and drains, installation of interlocking tiles and solar street lights, establishment of open gyms, development and upgradation of cremation grounds, construction of community halls, Anganwadi centers, panchayat ghars and other public utility infrastructure.

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The Deputy Commissioner said that 260 development works had been taken up under the Rangla Punjab programme, of which 248 works had already been completed. He said that the remaining works were at final stages of completion and would be over within the next few days. He also stressed the need for prompt submission of utilisation certificates and called for close coordination among the executing departments and effective field-level supervision to maintain quality and prevent unnecessary delays.

The Deputy Commissioner said that the district administration was maintaining regular oversight of the development projects and their progress was being reviewed periodically. He directed the officers to keep the monitoring mechanism robust and immediately flag any issue that could affect the pace or quality of execution.