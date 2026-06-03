DC reviews progress of drug abuse and socio-economic Census

Deputy Commissioner Gulpreet Singh Aulakh today reviewed the progress of the ongoing drug abuse and socio-economic Census being conducted across Punjab by the state government. The review meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner (Development) Avneet Kaur and officials from various departments.

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Addressing the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner stated that the Census is being conducted to strengthen welfare planning and ensure the effective implementation of government schemes. He informed that enumerators are visiting households across the district to collect data and appealed to residents to extend their full cooperation.

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The DC assured citizens that all information shared during the Census would be kept completely confidential and secure. The collected data, he said, would be used solely for policy formulation and welfare initiatives and would not be utilised for any punitive or legal action.

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Highlighting the objectives of the Census, the Deputy Commissioner said it aims to assess the extent and impact of drug abuse, understand the socio-economic conditions of families, evaluate the reach and effectiveness of government welfare schemes and facilitate better planning for public welfare programmes.

He noted that the exercise would help the government improve healthcare and de-addiction services, create better employment and livelihood opportunities, strengthen education and social welfare systems and identify gaps in existing schemes. He directed the concerned officials to carry out their responsibilities with sincerity and dedication.

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The Deputy Commissioner further informed that 370 enumerators have been deployed across the district to complete the Census. He emphasised that the exercise would help identify families requiring assistance and rehabilitation while ensuring that government benefits reach the intended beneficiaries.

Appealing to the public, Aulakh urged residents to provide accurate information and actively participate in the Census process to contribute towards building a stronger and drug-free Punjab. He added that public participation would play a crucial role in shaping more effective welfare policies and a better future for the state.

Following the review meeting, the Deputy Commissioner also assessed the progress of initiatives being implemented under the Rangla Punjab campaign and the Mawan-Dhian Satkar Yojana.