DC reviews traffic diversion plan at Dakoha

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 20

Deputy Commissioner Jaspreet Singh on Friday visited Dakoha Railway Crossing where he reviewed the traffic diversion plan during the construction of an underpass at the busiest traffic point.

The DC along with DGM, NHAI, Kuldeep Chand, visited the spot where traffic diversion is proposed in the wake of the ongoing construction of one side of light vehicular underpass (LVUP). He issued on-spot directions to traffic police to ensure smooth flow of traffic at the National Highways so that passengers do not face any kind of problem or traffic jams.

He also called a review meeting with all stakeholders to finalise the traffic diversion plan at this point. Giving more information, the DC said the diversion service road would be widened enough to ease traffic movement.