 DC Sarangal asks officials to implement poll code strictly

  Jalandhar
  DC Sarangal asks officials to implement poll code strictly
DC Sarangal asks officials to implement poll code strictly

Over 16L voters to exercise franchise at 1,951 polling booths

With the implementation of the model code of conduct, Adampur Nagar Council workers remove hoardings on Saturday. Tribune Photo



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 16

As the Election commission of India announced the schedule for Lok Sabha elections, model code of conduct has come into force with immediate effect in the Jalandhar Parliament constituency. Over 16 lakh voters would exercise their franchise at 1,951 polling booths in the constituency.

In a marathon meeting with all nodal officers, District Electoral Officer-cum Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal has made it clear to the officials that the model code of conduct should be implemented strictly in the parliament constituency.

He also asked MC Commissioner Gautam Jain, who has been appointed as the nodal officer for the implementation of the model code of conduct, to ensure the removal of political advertisement hoardings, unipoles, banners, and unauthorised defacement in 24 hours.

All wall writings, posters or defacement in any other form, including cut-out, hoardings, banners and flags, on any government property should be removed within 24 hours from the announcement of elections by the Election Commission.

Terming maximum participation of youth in the voting process as priority, Sarangal asked officials to enhance SVEEP activities so that the target fixed by the ECI to ensure more than 70 per cent polling was achieved.

He said all 18 nodal officers deputed for various tasks in elections must perform their duties with dedication and no laxity would be tolerated.

He said the district administration had made elaborate arrangements for smooth conduct of free and fair polls. Training had also been imparted to officers and employees deputed in the polls process.

Panel formed to keep check on paid news

Jalandhar: In view of the forthcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, as per the directions of the Election Commission of India, a district-level Media Certification and Monitoring Committee has been constituted to keep a tab on print, electronic and social media advertisements and paid news.

The committee has been constituted under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Electoral Officer Vishesh Sarangal. Additional Deputy Commissioner-cum-Additional District Election Officer Jasbir Singh will be the nodal officer of this committee.

As many as 40 employees have also been deployed to closely monitor various news channels and social media platforms. Employees of various departments will constantly monitor the news appearing in news channels, social media and print media.

Apart from this, pre-certification of the content of advertisements and promotional materials will also be given by the committee as per applications received from the candidates.

The committee will also consider matters related to paid news, if any found.

For Jalandhar (SC) seat, there are 1,951 polling stations. There are a total of 16,41,872 voters, including 8,54,048 male, 7,87,781 female and 43 transgender.

