DC Sarangal reviews arrangements for CM's Yogshala at PAP Ground

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 17

DC Vishesh Sarangal on Saturday reviewed the arrangements for the CM’s Yogshala event, scheduled to be held on June 20 on PAP Ground in Jalandhar. The event would be presided over by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Chairing the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner said the event would be organised in an unsurpassed manner, wherein thousands of volunteers would practice yoga under the guidance of experts. He said all the officers must work zealously to ensure the huge success of this event.

Sarangal asked the officers or officials that no stone be left unturned to make this event a huge success. He said as the Chief Minister would attend this mega event, therefore, all out efforts were being made to ensure that it was conducted in a manner with coordinated and concerted efforts by the entire administration team.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner also reviewed the blueprint of the event and issued necessary directions to officials concerned. The DC said yoga was very essential for a fit body and sound mind. He said every individual must practise yoga daily to remain fit. He called upon the Jalandhar citizens to participate in the event in huge numbers so that maximum awareness could be created about yoga.

The DC also took stock of arrangements, including refreshments for volunteers, parking, smooth entry and exit to and from the venue, sitting arrangements, drinking water, deployment of medical teams, and others.

Prominent amongst others present on the occasion included Additional Deputy Commissioner Varinderpal Singh Bajwa, Major Amit Mahajan, Civil Surgeon Dr Raman Sharma, RTA secretary Baljinder Dhillon and others.