DC Sarangal visits flood-hit areas

Jalandhar, August 4

DC Vishesh Sarangal on Friday visited the flood-affected villages in Lohian block to review the ongoing special girdawari process to access the damage caused due to floods in the district.

During his visit to the villages Mehrajwala, Gidderpindi and Kutbewal, the DC said as per the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, compensation will be given to the flood victims in a minimum possible time.

The DC said additional 10 patwaris have been assigned to carry out the work in the flood affected area to further accelerate the girdawari and the Revenue Department has been asked to complete this work within five days besides submitting a detailed report about loss.