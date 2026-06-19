DC sets June 30 deadline to complete drain, sewer cleaning in Kapurthala

Kapurthala Deputy Commissioner Akash Bansal on Friday reviewed the progress of drain and sewerage cleaning works being undertaken across the district as part of monsoon preparedness and flood management.

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He directed the Drainage Department, Municipal Corporation, Kapurthala, Municipal Corporation, Phagwara, Municipal Council, Sultanpur Lodhi, and Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board (PWSSB) to complete the cleaning of all drains, sewer lines and storm water systems by June 30.

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During the review meeting, the DC emphasised that all ongoing works must be completed before the onset of the monsoon. He also instructed officials to ensure the proper disposal of removed weeds and wild vegetation so that the waste is not washed back into the drains during rainfall.

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Officials informed him that open drain-cleaning works worth Rs 1.62 crore under the Drainage Department were nearing completion. The works include the removal of sarkanda, weeds, wild vegetation and water hyacinth from drains across the district, covering West Bein (Kali Bein), East Bein (Chitti Bein) and drains in Bholath, Kapurthala, Sultanpur Lodhi and Phagwara tehsils.

The DC also reviewed the cleaning and maintenance of drainage and sewerage systems under MC Kapurthala, MC Phagwara, MC Sultanpur Lodhi and PWSSB. Officials said the exercise would improve water flow, prevent waterlogging and ensure smooth drainage during the monsoon.

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They assured the DC that all works would be completed within the stipulated time-frame.

Bansal warned that any laxity in the works would not be tolerated. He directed officials to establish a fool-proof monitoring mechanism to ensure the timely completion of all works so that residents do not face any inconvenience during the rainy season.