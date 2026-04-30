DC, SSP kickstart self-enumeration for Census

Deputy Commissioner Gulpreet Singh Aulakh along with SSP Tushar Gupta on Thursday launched the self-enumeration process under the Census by filling in their details on the official online portal https://se.census.gov.in.

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Followed by the DC and SSP, senior officials from the SBS Nagar administration also submitted their self-enumeration online.

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The DC said elaborate administrative arrangements have been put in place to carry out this massive exercise, which serves as a vital source of socio-economic and demographic data. He added that the Census plays a key role in development planning, formulation of welfare schemes and strengthening delivery of public services.

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Highlighting a major shift in methodology, Aulakh said the Census will, for the first time, be conducted in digital mode through mobile applications, along with the provision of self-enumeration via the designated portal https://se.census.gov.in.

He said the self-enumeration commenced today and will continue till May 14, followed by house-to-house enumeration from May 15 to June 13.

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He further stated that the second phase, involving population enumeration through a detailed survey, is scheduled from February 9 to February 28, 2027.

Urging residents to actively participate, the DC appealed to the public to ensure that no individual is left out of the process. He also called for cooperation with officials conducting door-to-door surveys, stating that accurate information will help the government frame policies in line with people’s needs.