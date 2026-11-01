DC, SSP visit drug hotspots, launch 60-day action plan

As part of the Punjab Government’s ongoing campaign, ‘Yudh Nasheyan Virudh’, Deputy Commissioner Akash Bansal and SSP Gaurav Toora on Saturday visited identified drug hotspots in villages Phulewal, Dainwind, Nawan Pind Bhatte, Dogranwal and Khukhrain, besides Shehriya Mohalla, to intensify efforts to make Kapurthala a drug-free district.

Accompanied by a team of officials, the two officers interacted with residents and sensitised them about the harmful effects of drug abuse. They said the state government had launched a focused 60-day action plan to tackle the drug menace through strict enforcement, improved de-addiction and rehabilitation facilities, and greater community participation.

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They emphasised that, alongside stringent action against drug peddlers, equal importance was being given to preventing youth from falling prey to addiction. Measures included providing sports infrastructure, skill development and employment opportunities.

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The Deputy Commissioner and SSP directed officials to identify suitable sites for playgrounds and install CCTV cameras at the entry and exit points of the identified hotspots to strengthen surveillance. They also asked them to identify vacant panchayat land and submit estimates for setting up Aam Aadmi Clinics to improve access to healthcare.

During their interactions, the officers encouraged drug-affected persons to visit de-addiction and rehabilitation centres for proper treatment. They also sought feedback from residents on the availability and accessibility of existing facilities so that necessary improvements could be made.

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They informed residents that special arrangements, including dedicated beds, had been made at the hospital for the treatment of drug-affected persons.

Appealing to the families of those battling addiction, the officers urged them to come forward without hesitation and make use of the available treatment facilities to help their loved ones lead healthy, drug-free lives.

They reiterated that the ‘Yudh Nasheyan Virudh’ campaign was not limited to enforcement but also focused on rehabilitation, prevention, awareness, sports, healthcare and livelihood opportunities to tackle drug abuse in the long term. They called upon residents, panchayats and community organisations to support the administration in the collective effort.

During the visit, the officers also doused a stubble fire in Khukhrain and directed officials to take action against those responsible. SDM Maj Dr Irwin Kaur, DSP Maj Dr Sheetal Singh and other officials were present.