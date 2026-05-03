DC, SSP visit Nadala & Begowal, urge farmers to avoid stubble burning

Deputy Commissioner Akash Bansal and SSP Gaurav Toora on Friday conducted a joint visit to cooperative societies in Nadala and Begowal, where they interacted directly with farmers and strongly urged them not to burn wheat stubble. The officials emphasised the use of modern agricultural machinery to manage crop residue in an eco-friendly manner by incorporating it back into the soil.

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Addressing farmers, Bansal said that the Punjab Government has made advanced machines available through cooperative societies to facilitate sustainable farming practices. He appealed to farmers to refrain from burning stubble and instead make optimal use of machinery provided by the societies to ensure proper in-situ management of crop residue. He informed that equipment such as mulchers is readily available with cooperative bodies, which can effectively mix stubble into the soil.

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He further stated that for assistance regarding agricultural machinery, Sandeep Singh (85271 11124) has been appointed as the nodal officer for Kapurthala, while Jobanjeet Singh (89686 41990) is designated for the Bholath sub-division. The DC highlighted that burning stubble not only destroys beneficial insects but also severely depletes soil fertility, adversely affecting the yield of subsequent crops.

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SSP Toora, while addressing the farmers, reiterated that stubble burning is strictly prohibited under the directives of the Punjab Government and the Hon’ble Supreme Court. He said that the police administration is fully vigilant and monitoring such incidents through satellite surveillance.

During the visit, upon noticing a field fire near Nadala, the Deputy Commissioner and SSP immediately halted their convoy and personally supervised the firefighting efforts at the spot. They also directed the concerned officials to bring the situation under control promptly to prevent any major mishap.

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A case regarding stubble burning violations will be registered in instances where individuals are found flouting the prescribed norms and strict action will be ensured as per law.