DC starts tree plantation drive in Nawanshahr

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, January 12

As part of the nationwide campaign, ‘Ek Ped Desh Ke Naam (A tree dedicated to the country)’, Deputy Commissioner Navjot Pal Singh Randhawa today launched a drive in the district. Manoj Kanda, district convener, Haryaval Punjab and Ankush Nijhawan, Convenor, SKT Plantation Team, were present on the occasion.

Releasing the banner of the drive, DC Randhawa said that the environment protection was the need of the hour and to save the planet earth from global warming, tree plantation was a must to keep air and water safe for humans.

Manoj Kanda, expressing gratitude towards the DC for motivating the volunteers as well as exhorting the people for the promotion of drive, briefed him about the various activities like ‘tree plantation’, ‘Ghar Ghar Nursery’, ‘Harit Shram’ and ‘Harit Milan’ to be undertaken during the yearlong special drive.